Online sports wagering will soon be legal in North Carolina: Where will the money go?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed a piece of legislation into law Wednesday that allows for legal online sports wagering across the state.

While bets cannot be placed until Jan. 8, 2024 at the earliest, state lawmakers are already excited about the amount of money the sports wagering industry will bring to the state through an 18% tax placed on operators.

“This legislation allows the state of North Carolina to regulate [sports wagering] and to put safeguards on it, as well as providing funding for helping people with problem gambling,” said Cooper.

House Bill 347 details where those tax revenue dollars will go once the state issues licenses for online providers and in-person sportsbooks. According to the legislation, $2 million each year will go towards gambling addiction education and treatment programs. Many lawmakers opposed to the bill expressed concern about gambling leading to addiction.

“This legislation directs the department to pursue best practices for treating, preventing and mitigating potential harms surrounding legalized sports gambling and provides funding to expand programs and services. Now that the bill is signed into law, the department will follow those directives,” said a spokesperson for the North Carolina Department of Heath and Human Services.

The bill also includes a provision for $1 million per year to go towards youth sports programs across the state. It also calls for at least $300,000 annually to go to the athletic departments at 13 North Carolina colleges, including UNC Wilmington.

“I want to thank our state leaders for including UNCW among the universities eligible for support that will be generated by the Sports Wagering law,” said UNCW Athletics Director Michael Oblinger. “This public funding will have a positive impact on our student-athletes, coaches, staff, facilities and the entire UNCW Athletics program.”

Cooper signed the bill into law during a ceremony at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte Wednesday. Before signing the bill, he said he expects the discussion about where to allocate revenue funds to continue.

“There has been, now, and will continue to be a debate on how to invest the revenue that has been generated or that will be generated from this legislation, and there are some very good investments for this bill,” said Cooper.

Here is a breakdown of where sports wagering proceeds will go once the law goes into effect:

$2,000,000 annually to the Department of Health and Human Services for problem gambling.

$1,000,000 annually to North Carolina Amateur Sports for grants to purchase youth sports equipment or provide for public facility upgrades or improvements that benefit youth sports.

$300,000 annually to support athletic departments in thirteen colleges, including the University of North Carolina at Wilmington

$1,000,000 annually to the North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, to be used for grants up to $5,000 per sports team per county for travel assistance and $25,000 to attract nonprofessional sporting events.

Any remaining proceeds would be credited 20% annually to the collegiate institutions listed in support of athletic departments, 30% to the North Carolina Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund, and 50% to the General Fund.

