New Hanover County Mobile Dental Unit to hold open house

A dentist with a patient (file photo)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Mobile Dental Unit is set to host an open house at its new location on Monday, June 19.

Per a county announcement, the free open house will be from 10 a.m. to noon, letting people tour the unit and learn about the available services.

“The Mobile Dental Unit offers comprehensive dental services to children ages 3 to 18 years who are on Medicaid or without dental insurance on a sliding fee scale. The Mobile Dental Unit provides routine dental exams, cleanings, X-rays, fillings, and more at local schools and other satellite locations during the traditional school year. From June 20 through July 27, children can access these services conveniently at the HHS Annex,” the announcement states.

The HHS Annex is at 1507 Greenfield Street in Wilmington, across Greenfield Street and a block over from the main HHS building.

“We are very excited to continue our work with the Mobile Dental Unit for the summer to make sure young people in our community can access the oral care they need,” said Health Director Jon Campbell in the announcement. “Proper dental hygiene is the starting point for overall health as your teeth can impact what you eat, as well as your mental well-being. We know a smile is the first thing people see and we encourage families to come out and learn more about the services being provided.”

Appointments will be available Monday-Thursday beginning June 20, and you can schedule an appointment by calling 910-512-3113.

