No structural damage reported following Tuesday brush fire near Monkey Junction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue crews were called to a brush fire in the Monkey Junction area on Tuesday, June 13.

According to a representative with NHCFR, the small brush fire was located between Antoinette Drive and Brewster Lane.

A wooded area between Antoinette Drive and Brewster Lane in the Monkey Junction area. (CNES/Airbus, Maxar Technologies, U.S. Geological Survey, USDA/FPAC/GEO)

“Due to the terrain and difficulty to access the fire, the perimeter of the fire was extinguished,” NHCFR states.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined as of this time.

“NC Forestry will be checking on the fire today [Wednesday, June 14],” NHCFR adds in its statement.

