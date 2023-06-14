N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein visits Wilmington to address officer shortage

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein visited Wilmington to draw attention to the Need to Recruit and Retain Law Enforcement Officers, an ongoing recruitment effort for the largest police force in the region.

A press conference was held by Stein along with Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David to address offer retention, which is currently a statewide problem.

The Wilmington Police Department is six officers short of full staff as of now, having lost more than 50 officers to retirement or resignation since 2019.

Stein says there is one new strategy in place to focus on recruiting younger officers.

“Expanding the CJ Fellows, Criminal Justice Fellows program. This is an innovation program to reward high schoolers, highly spirited high schoolers who want to go into the profession and by telling them that if they serve in North Carolina Law Enforcement for 4 years, their debt will be completely forgiven,” Stein said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.