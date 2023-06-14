Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein visits Wilmington to address officer shortage

N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein in Wilmington to address officer shortage
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein visited Wilmington to draw attention to the Need to Recruit and Retain Law Enforcement Officers, an ongoing recruitment effort for the largest police force in the region.

A press conference was held by Stein along with Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David to address offer retention, which is currently a statewide problem.

The Wilmington Police Department is six officers short of full staff as of now, having lost more than 50 officers to retirement or resignation since 2019.

Stein says there is one new strategy in place to focus on recruiting younger officers.

“Expanding the CJ Fellows, Criminal Justice Fellows program. This is an innovation program to reward high schoolers, highly spirited high schoolers who want to go into the profession and by telling them that if they serve in North Carolina Law Enforcement for 4 years, their debt will be completely forgiven,” Stein said.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach Road (U.S. 421) near Myrtle Grove Road
One charged with DWI, road cleared after head-on collision on Carolina Beach Road
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Complaints and safety concerns grow around homeless community
Amy Brill Ward
Member and well-known first responder of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue dies
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service

Latest News

Wilmington Juneteenth Teach-In
African American community members speak at Juneteenth Teach-in at UNCW
Stabbing at Castle Hayne Hardee's
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne
Mason Farnsworth
Officials identify 18-year-old charged in murder of South Columbus High School student
Jose Luis Rios Garcia
Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child