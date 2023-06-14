Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘I took one for the team’: Video shows sportscasting legend bonked by foul ball

Broadcaster John Sterling was hit by a foul ball Saturday. (CNN/"Seinfeld”/Sony Television/"Golden Girls"/Touchstone Television/WFAN Sports Radio/Getty Images/Timex/Mr. Beast/@suzynwaldman)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Even the broadcasting booth isn’t safe from foul balls.

Yankees broadcasting legend John Sterling was bonked on the head while doing live play-by-play for a game Saturday.

He still managed his signature line – “Theeeeeee Yankees win!” – just moments after Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner smacked a foul ball that hit Sterling on the noggin.

“So, I took one for the team,” Sterling said. “I am OK, just a glancing blow.”

Fans praised the 84-year-old, with one tweeting: “Bro is more durable than our players.”

Another fan tweeted: “I’m very impressed how he used no swear words.”

Sterling’s broadcasting partner later took the ball down to the Red Sox clubhouse. It came back adorned with a Band-Aid that matched the one Sterling wore, and an inscription from the batter saying: “To John, no matter where you sit at a ballgame, you’re never safe.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

David Hill
Suspect identified after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne, victim remains in critical condition
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly
Mason Farnsworth
Officials identify 18-year-old charged in murder of South Columbus High School student

Latest News

Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N....
Southern Baptists refuse to take back megachurch because it has women pastors
WATCH: Officials rescue raccoon stuck at top of highway light pole
A person views the scene of a collapsed elevated section of Interstate 95, Tuesday, June 13,...
Pennsylvania using tons of recycled glass nuggets to rebuild collapsed Interstate 95
Paramedics transfer an injured survivor of a shipwreck to an ambulance at the port in Kalamata...
At least 79 dead after migrant vessel sinks off Greece; hundreds may be missing