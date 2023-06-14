HazMat team dispatched to overturned fuel tanker in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department announced on Wednesday, June 14, that its HazMat team was dispatched to an overturned fuel tanker in Columbus County overnight.

The WFD says that crews hot tapped and offloaded around 4,500 gallons of gas along with 500 gallons of diesel fuel.

“Thankfully, everyone is back safe and sound,” the announcement states.

