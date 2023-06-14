Senior Connect
Fran’s Fans: Help seniors get relief from the summer heat

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s your chance to help the many area senior citizens who live inside sweltering houses or apartments because they can’t afford fans or don’t have transportation to get one.

WECT’s Fran’s Fans will return to Lowe’s Home Improvement stores for two days this month to collect fans for those in need.

The collection drive will take place Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30. During those days, people who would like to donate a fan, can go by one of the participating stores, buy a fan, and leave it at the store.

WECT and Lowe’s will make sure the fans get delivered. The fans collected will be distributed to senior centers in all five counties of the WECT viewing area.

Last year, more than 2,000 fans were collected.

While WECT will be on location at the times listed below, you can buy and donate fans anytime while the stores are open on either day.

Thursday, June 29

Surf City — 6-8 a.m.

Porters Neck – Noon

University Center – 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30

Southport — 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monkey Junction – 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

