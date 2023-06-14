FRAN’S FANS: Dates and locations set for annual fan drive

Senior Connect
By Frances Weller
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - The heat is on and so is Fran’s Fans. WECT’s annual fan collection is happening at the end of this month. This is an opportunity to help area seniors stay cool during the sweltering hot summer months.

Fran’s Fans is happening Thursday, June 29 and Friday, June 30 at five different Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in three different counties.

Here is a list of the dates, times and Lowe’s Home Improvement locations:

Thursday, June 29:

Surf City (106 Wilkes Ln, Hampstead) 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Porter’s Neck (191 Porters Neck Rd, Wilmington) 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

University Center (354 College Rd, Wilmington) 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30:

Southport (5084 Southport-Supply Rd SE, Southport) 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monkey Junction (5110 College Rd, Wilmington) 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Please consider coming out to one of the locations and purchasing a fan or several to donate to area senior centers. All fans donated will be shared in five counties--New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick, Bladen and Columbus Counties. The fans will be delivered by Lowe’s to the senior centers for distribution.

While WECT’s live coverage will be during the times listed above, donors can buy fans anytime of the day on June 29 and June 30 and leave them at the store for Fran’s Fans.

