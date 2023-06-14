Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: as tropics slumber, decently active storm pattern at home...

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Jun. 13, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday shows intervals of toasty sunshine and hazy clouds, muggy southwest breezes, afternoon temperatures cresting in the 80s to around 90, and a 50% chance for a passing shower or gusty storm. An active jet stream streaking over the Cape Fear Region will make shower and storm activity difficult to time, but what can be said is what cells to manage to pop up will cruise from west to east rather quickly. So, keep an eye to the western sky and your WECT Weather App.

Your First Alert Forecast for Thursday features many of the same weather players as Wednesday. Shower and gusty storm chances of 40% Thursday ought to shrink to 20% by Friday and Saturday as ridging in the upper levels of the atmosphere ushers many of the better jet stream dynamics away. This process should also lead to slightly more daytime sun and heating so, while sunscreen and extra hydration are great ideas for Wednesday and Thursday, they will be even more important to your plans for Friday and Saturday.

Your seven-day forecast to and past Father’s Day: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Customize your location and extend your outlook farther with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

While the Atlantic is tranquil, get a comprehensive look at your hurricane preparedness at wect.com/hurricane.

