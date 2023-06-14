Bladen County schools among 20 systems that could lose funds for teacher pay

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Schools is listed among 20 school systems that could lose teacher funding due to a misinterpretation, according to the N.C. State Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction.

A report by WRAL sourcing DPI data says that funding loss could be $1.4 million in Bladen County. According to the Department of Public Instruction, the issue is that state funding isn’t meant to replace local funding for teacher pay.

According to a report by the SBE and DPI, the following section of the budget passed in 2021 was misinterpreted:

“SECTION 7A.12.(f) Nonsupplant Requirement. – A local school administrative unit that receives funds under this section shall use the funds to supplement and not supplant non-state funds provided for salary supplements for teachers and qualifying school administrators.

“The State Board of Education shall not allocate any funds under this section to a local school administrative unit if the State Board finds that the unit has reduced the average local salary supplement the unit provided to teachers or qualifying school administrators in the prior school year.”

The report says that the DPI understood this to mean that schools need to use the same level of teacher salary supplement funding from local and federal funds in FY 2021 and 2022, but some local systems interpreted this to require them to use state funding to supplement the teachers’ supplements regardless of the funding source.

Bladen County Schools is one of 20 school systems in the state that could lose money from North Carolina’s supplemental pay program. State officials have stated that local funding was pulled from Bladen County schools in the 2021-2022 school year, meaning the BCS system could lose out on nearly $1.5 million for next year.

The State Board of Education believes this situation is possibly an honest mistake and have asked lawmakers to overlook the error for all school systems involved.

A representative for Bladen county schools told WECT our request for comment would be responded to on June 15.

