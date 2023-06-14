African American community members speak at Juneteenth Teach-in at UNCW

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - While many Juneteenth celebrations will focus on the holiday’s history, the Juneteenth Teach-In held on Tuesday at UNCW looks to the African American leaders of tomorrow.

At a virtual event by the college’s Upperman African American Cultural Center, several prominent members of the African American community were there to share their experiences.

“The purpose behind this program is that it follows the teachings that happened in the 60′s in regards to the civil rights movement and so we’re evolving that into what we have now to celebrate Juneteenth as well as to celebrate other collaborative events in the city,” Milton Gore of the UNCW Upperman African American Cultural Center said.

The event featured lectures on activism, entrepreneurship and art.

For a list of Juneteenth events in Wilmington and across southeastern North Caroliana, visit here.

