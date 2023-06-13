WPD: Man charged in fatal stabbing not connected to earlier shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged in a fatal stabbing was not connected to a shooting involving the victim earlier the same day, according to Wilmington police.

Officials say that Terry Earl Hooper, 35, turned himself in after the death of 32-year-old Daniel Webb-Sholar on Friday, June 9.

According to a WPD spokesperson, officers received a call around 6:43 p.m. about someone, later identified as Webb-Sholar, who had been stabbed in the 800 N. 6th St. Police said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

Webb-Sholar also has been identified as the injured victim of the Colwell Avenue shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

“Units responded to that location shortly after 1:30 pm. Webb-Sholar had been sitting in his car when a suspect or suspects pulled up in a vehicle and shot at him causing a non-life-threatening injury,” the WPD stated in a news release.

On Tuesday, a WPD spokesperson stated that Hooper is not connected to the shooting.

He is currently charged with first-degree murder and is being held under no bond in the fatal stabbing.

