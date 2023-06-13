Senior Connect
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 2022 breaking and entering on Moss Street

Terry Lee Smith
Terry Lee Smith(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man pled guilty on Tuesday to felony breaking and entering for a break-in on Moss Street on Sept. 22, 2022.

Around 7:30 a.m., a resident of the home woke up when she heard and saw Smith peering through her window. She reportedly ran upstairs to notify her roommate, who also saw Smith through the sliding glass door, according to an announcement from District Attorney Ben David’s office.

Officers were called, and the residents heard Smith come through the downstairs bedroom window, then come up the stairs and try to open the locked bedroom door.

The residents stayed on the phone with 911 while they hid upstairs until Wilmington police officers located Smith still inside the house and removed him.

“Superior Court Judge Phyllis Gorham sentenced Smith as a habitual felon, ordering him to serve 80- 108 months in prison. This is the second time that Terry Lee Smith has been sentenced as a habitual felon. Smith was just released from prison in 2021 after serving a 12-15 year sentence for multiple burglaries and being a habitual felon. Before serving that sentence, Smith’s prior convictions include numerous breaking and enterings, felony larcenies, robberies, and driving while impaired,” The District Attorney’s Office wrote in a press release.

