Wilmington Fire Department holding free children’s car seat safety check events

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department is offering child passenger safety technicians to check children’s car seats this summer at several locations.

“According to Safe Kids Worldwide, road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. However, when correctly used, a child safety seat can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent. Despite this, more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly,” the WFD states in a press release.

The WFD is holding the free car seat safety events at the following times and locations:

Thursday, June 15 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fire HQ at 801 Market St.

Friday, June 16 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Fire Station 8 at 601 Eastwood Rd.

Saturday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fire Station 9 at 1201 Military Cutoff Rd.

Thursday, July 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station 3 at 114 Cinema Dr.

