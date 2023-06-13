Senior Connect
Stars of local SpongeBob Musical youth production speak ahead of first performances

“It’s something that we’ve worked on in rehearsals; there’s a certain physicality you have to have, you have to carry,” said Chloe Moore, who plays Sandy Cheeks
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Snow Production Children’s Theatre is set to perform the SpongeBob Musical several times over the next couple of weekends.

Director and Choreographer Jennifer Avery Robinson joined actors Chloe Moore (Sandy Cheeks) and Eli Harper (SpongeBob) for an interview ahead of the performances this weekend.

“You’ll get that extra bit of enjoyment knowing it, but you can go in completely SpongeBob-free and be completely entertained,” Robinson said.

Robinson is working with Music Director Trudy Yeatts on the production. The musical itself features songs by Cyndi Lauper, They Might Be Giants, John Legend, Yolanda Adams, Panic! At The Disco, Lil’ C and others.

“It’s hard to make a cartoon come to life, especially when there’s so many like crazy things that happen in it right?” said Harper.

Moore also spoke on the task of acting as the residents of Bikini Bottom in a staged performance.

“It’s something that we’ve worked on in rehearsals; there’s a certain physicality you have to have, you have to carry,” said Moore.

Harper noted how much he enjoyed working with others and the costumes on the production.

“It’s been really a blast to do this show,” he said.

Performances will be held at the Minnie Evans Performing Arts Center at 555 Halyburton Pkwy. in Wilmington.

“My favorite is definitely my num-chuk routine, and so y’all are going to have to go see SpongeBob if you wanna know what that’s about,” Moore said.

Shows are scheduled for the next two weekends on the following dates:

  • Friday, June 16 and 23 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 18 and 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online now for $15 at the Snow Productions website.

