One lane of U.S. 17 blocked in Calabash following crash

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced at 9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, that a crash near the intersection of Ocean Hwy W and Pea Landing Road is affecting traffic in the area.

According to the fire department, the right, southbound lane of U.S. 17 and all lanes of Pea Landing Road are closed at this time.

“What has turned out to be a three-vehicle accident with injuries still has all of Pea Landing Rd blocked at Ocean Highway W and the right lane of Ocean Hwy blocked. Please continue to avoid the area completely if possible,” CFD states.

