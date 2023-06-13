Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

One lane of U.S. 17 blocked in Calabash following crash

(Credit: MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced at 9:13 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, that a crash near the intersection of Ocean Hwy W and Pea Landing Road is affecting traffic in the area.

According to the fire department, the right, southbound lane of U.S. 17 and all lanes of Pea Landing Road are closed at this time.

“What has turned out to be a three-vehicle accident with injuries still has all of Pea Landing Rd blocked at Ocean Highway W and the right lane of Ocean Hwy blocked. Please continue to avoid the area completely if possible,” CFD states.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach Road (U.S. 421) near Myrtle Grove Road
One charged with DWI, road cleared after head-on collision on Carolina Beach Road
Amy Brill Ward
Member and well-known first responder of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue dies
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Jordan Barnes, 27, purchased his $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Beach...
Ocean Isle Beach man wins $100,000 from scratch-off

Latest News

Carolina Beach Road (U.S. 421) near Myrtle Grove Road
One charged with DWI, road cleared after head-on collision on Carolina Beach Road
Portion of N Kerr Ave. to close for several days for pipe replacement work
Portion of N Kerr Ave. to close for several days for pipe replacement work
Traffic delays expected in Brunswick Co. as graduation ceremonies commence