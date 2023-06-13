Rescue tube, quick response from emergency crews play crucial roles in Monday water rescue at Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Oak Island Water Rescue has shared details on how rescue tubes and the quick actions of nearby emergency responders helped save a life on Monday, June 12.

According to the release from OIWR, multiple calls were made to 911 at around 4:45 p.m. concerning a swimmer in distress near the SE 49th Street Beach Access.

“OIWR immediately responded with two personnel sprinting to the scene, with water rescue equipment, from our station on 49th St. This was very quickly followed by QRV 4481 and Boat 4491 (surf launch), which arrived on the scene within one minute of leaving the station.

“Upon arrival, our volunteer lifesavers observed a Oak Island Police Department’s Beach Services Unit employee utilizing a rescue tube device to rescue the swimmer in distress. One of our personnel assisted the victim while his partner provided critical updates to other responding rescuers,” the release states.

Additional support from the Oak Island Fire Department and Brunswick County EMS arrived soon after, and emergency medical care was provided to the swimmer.

“We heard from several bystanders and witnesses just how crucial the rescue tube device was in the successful resolution of this emergency incident,” OIWR says. “When the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation initiated the Water Safety Station concept, donors were solicited to sponsor the rescue devices. We are ecstatic to report that OIWR sponsored this particular Water Rescue Station, which was used to save a life today. Kudos to the BSU employee for springing into action and performing this heroic lifesaving act.”

“Today tragedy was averted thanks to a quick acting BSU employee, and a Water Rescue Station sponsored by Oak Island Water Rescue,” OIWR adds.

