Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Repair work to pier at River Road Park almost complete, expected to reopen in July

Repair work is almost complete on the pier at River Road Park.
Repair work is almost complete on the pier at River Road Park.(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Repair work on the pier at River Road Park is nearing completion, according to an announcement from New Hanover County on Tuesday.

Per the announcement, the county expects the pier to reopen in mid-July. The pier was damaged during Hurricane Isaias, and crews begun repairs in January.

Additionally, the boat and kayak launch has reopened at the park.

Public ramp access at River Road Park closed while crews repair pier
River Road Park in New Hanover County

“Next month this time, weather permitting, we expect the pier to be open,” states New Hanover County Parks & Gardens.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach Road (U.S. 421) near Myrtle Grove Road
One charged with DWI, road cleared after head-on collision on Carolina Beach Road
Amy Brill Ward
Member and well-known first responder of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue dies
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Jordan Barnes, 27, purchased his $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Beach...
Ocean Isle Beach man wins $100,000 from scratch-off

Latest News

Heather Wilson has been named interim executive director of the Cameron Art Museum
Cameron Art Museum chooses Heather Wilson as new executive director
The partnerships will allow the universities to keep student food pantry shelves stocked amid a...
Hiring event being held at all Harris Teeter locations Thursday
“Today tragedy was averted thanks to a quick acting BSU employee, and a Water Rescue Station...
Rescue tube, quick response from emergency crews play crucial roles in Monday water rescue at Oak Island
Complaints and safety concerns grow around homeless community