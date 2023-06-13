Repair work to pier at River Road Park almost complete, expected to reopen in July

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Repair work on the pier at River Road Park is nearing completion, according to an announcement from New Hanover County on Tuesday.

Per the announcement, the county expects the pier to reopen in mid-July. The pier was damaged during Hurricane Isaias, and crews begun repairs in January.

Additionally, the boat and kayak launch has reopened at the park.

“Next month this time, weather permitting, we expect the pier to be open,” states New Hanover County Parks & Gardens.

