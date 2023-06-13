Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Pee Dee couple arrested after 3-year-old eats THC gummies, sheriff’s office says

Susan Long, Timothy Long
Susan Long, Timothy Long(Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A three-year-old is recovering after eating THC gummies in the Bennettsville area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marlboro County deputies were called last week to a home on State Street Ext. where they found an unresponsive three-year-old.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where an investigation found the three-year-old had ingested THC gummies that were found in the home.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division found that 60-year-old Susan Long and 58-year-old Timothy Long were at the home during that time and were in charge of the three-year-old.

The Longs admitted to having the gummies in the home. During a search, authorities found multiple THC gummies, some of which were on the floor.

The pair were arrested on Tuesday and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

The two were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and each were given a $20,000 bond.

Deputies said the three-year-old is OK and expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing at Castle Hayne Hardee's
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Complaints and safety concerns grow around homeless community

Latest News

Stabbing at Castle Hayne Hardee's
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne
Mason Farnsworth
Officials identify 18-year-old charged in murder of South Columbus High School student
Jose Luis Rios Garcia
Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child
Officials identify 18-year-old charged in murder of South Columbus High School student
Terry Lee Smith
Wilmington man pleads guilty to 2022 breaking and entering on Moss Street