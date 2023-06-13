Senior Connect
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says that a stabbing happened at 5601 Castle Hayne Road on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an NHCSO spokesperson, the stabbing happened during a dispute between two people. One is in custody, and the other was moved to the hospital.

The condition of the person stabbed is currently not known.

The person in custody is facing pending charges due to an ongoing investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

