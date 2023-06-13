Officials identify 18-year-old charged in murder of South Columbus High School student

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Officials have released the name of the second man charged with murdering a South Columbus High School student in January.

Mason Farnsworth was 17 when he and then 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell were charged in connection to the death of Jeremiah Nyree Long. Officials did not reveal Farnsworth’s name at the time due to his age.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road in Tabor City in connection to a gunshot wound on January 23. The CCSO says that deputies found 18-year-old Long in a field being administered first aid.

“The deputy assisted emergency first aid efforts until Nakina Rescue arrived on the scene to take over. Mr. Long was transported to the hospital in Loris, South Carolina, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained,” the January announcement states.

