‘A nightmare’: Murder victim’s family reacts to her suspected killer’s escape from jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina family wants answers after a suspected murderer escaped from jail and spent hours on the run before he was eventually tracked down.

Emanuel Bedford faces charges of murder and kidnapping related to the death of 41-year-old Deidre Reid who was reported missing in September 2021.

The family of Deidre Reid is recounting how they felt Saturday night when they learned Emanuel Bedford escaped from the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

“It was like a nightmare,” James Reid, brother of Deidre Reid said.

“We were scared, we didn’t know,” Monaca Reid, the woman’s sister, said of the situation.

The family is upset and questioning how Bedford was able to escape from the Chesterfield County Detention Center in the first place, and they claim they found out about Bedford’s escape on social media before law enforcement contacted them.

“I understand how they feel, I would feel the same way, and I’m upset he got out too,” Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater said.

The sheriff said Bedford escaped through a window with bars on it and climbed a 10-foot barbed wire fence before running away.

Prior to the escape, Bedford was in isolation and was moved so he could make a phone call. During that moment, the sheriff said Bedford saw an open window in the kitchen area and escaped.

Sheriff Streater said Bedford was found 500 yards away from the detention near a swampy area, hiding in a pump house, and that he had scratches, cuts, and a broken ankle when they found him Sunday morning.

“I feel like it was an inside job,” Andrea Walker, Reid’s stepsister, said.

“Somebody helped him, they dropped the ball, or somebody was sleeping on the job,” James Reid said.

The sheriff said that the incident is being investigated and someone has been disciplined. He said it was a personnel matter and couldn’t say if the person was still employed with the detention center.

“I don’t think they were paying attention and due to staffing, they could have left him alone for a few minutes to do something else,” Streater said, responding to the concerns regarding detention staff. “I am 100% confident no one at the detention center was working with him to get out. I think what he did was he saw an opportunity and took advantage of the opportunity.”

Streater also cited the age of the detention center, staffing issues, and the number of inmates in custody as potential causes for the incident.

“We just don’t feel safe, because like I’m saying, if he did it here, he can do it anywhere,” Monaca Reid said. “It’s just crazy, I just wish they would move him or go ahead and try him and put him where he needs to be.”

The sheriff said that after the escape, he has requested Bedford be transferred to another facility.

A judge will have to approve that transfer which could take a couple of weeks. If approved, Bedford would be held by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

