Man sentenced to 17 years after selling drugs to Whiteville man who later overdosed

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Beulaville resident Marshall Ray Scarborough was sentenced on Monday on cocaine and fentanyl charges after four people overdosed on a day in April 2021 after taking drugs sold by Scarborough, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of N.C. Michael Easley.

He was sentenced to 200 months in prison for conspiracy and distribution of cocaine base (crack) and fentanyl, and he pled guilty to the charges on February 7. He has been ordered to pay the funeral expenses for all of the victims.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that this was related to the death of Eric Sacco, a 42-year-old from Whiteville, who was found dead on April 11, 2021.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, deputies with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate residences with unresponsive individuals, and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fourth. Efforts to revive individuals were unsuccessful. In three of the four cases, autopsies were performed, and the cause of death was listed as acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication,” an announcement from the U.S. Attorney for EDNC states.

The announcement says that no autopsy was performed in the fourth case, but that a blood test found fentanyl, cocaine and diazepam. It also says that the investigation determined that Scarborough supplied the crack ingested by all four victims.

“Drug dealers who lace fentanyl into their supply are killing Americans at record rates, and families across Eastern North Carolina are feeling the pain of burying their loved ones far too early,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley.

