Law enforcement searches retention pond for possible weapon near Wilmington apartments

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement crews were searching for a possible weapon in and around a retention pond outside Cypress Cove Apartments on Tuesday afternoon, June 13.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, crews were called to the 600 block of N. 30 Street on Sunday, June 11, for reports of people with guns harassing people just before 11 p.m.

Police say that officials found the group, but a 15-year-old boy in the group ran into the retention pond. Police say he was taken into custody and released to his mother.

Officials were searching for a possible weapon in the pond on Tuesday because of the Sunday report, per the WPD.

