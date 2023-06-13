Hiring event being held at all Harris Teeter locations Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Harris Teeter is scheduled to host a hiring event on Thursday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all store locations.

“Harris Teeter is ready to hire hundreds of new associates in roles across all departments for full-time and part-time employment. Harris Teeter is eager to add qualified associates to its retail operations, which include roles such as produce clerks, bakery clerks, baggers, plus hourly and salaried leadership roles,” the release from Harris Teeter states.

Click here to search for stores in southeastern North Carolina. Interested applicants are asked to visit the store’s Customer Service Desk and ask to speak to an interviewer about a job.

Every candidate will receive an interview to discuss job opportunities at that location.

“The company encourages all interested applicants to explore available jobs at www.harristeeter.jobs and apply online. This step is preferred but not mandatory for an interview,” the release adds.

We are excited to hire full-time and part-time associates who are seeking a career with a purpose. We are eager to welcome new associates to the Harris Teeter family who will help us live our purpose to enrich lives.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.