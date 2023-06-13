Senior Connect
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly

Harvey Glance was a fan favorite at the annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance(Weller Stargell Foundation)
By Frances Weller
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Harvey Glance, a former Olympic gold medalist, died Monday morning. He went into cardiac arrest last week and never recovered. He was 66.

The former American sprint runner was no stranger to Wilmington. Glance was one of close to 50 celebrities who attend the annual Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational at the Country Club of Landfall. The event raises money to help local people living with kidney disease—a disease that claimed the life of former Pittsburgh Pirates slugger and National Baseball Hall of Fame member Willie Stargell.

Glance was known for his radiant smile and vivacious laughter.

“If you met Harvey you were greeted with a smile and much laughter,” said Margaret Stargell, Willie Stargell’s widow and president of the foundation. “I never saw Harvey that he wasn’t lighting up every room he entered.” She went on to say, “He was a loyal and committed supporter of the Willie Stargell Foundation and was always present when we’d go to the hospital to visit patients in the Willie Stargell Dialysis Unit at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.”

Harvey Glance (right) visits Stargell Dialysis Unit
Harvey Glance (right) visits Stargell Dialysis Unit(Weller Stargell Foundation)

Glance, who excelled in athletics at Auburn University in the 1970′s, was the head track and field coach at the University of Alabama from 1997 to 2011. He helped make the Crimson Tide one of the nation’s best collegiate track and field programs. One of his greatest accomplishments was attracting Kirani James to Alabama. James, Grenada’s first and only Olympic medalist, won the 400 m at the World Championships in 2011, and the 2012 London Olympics. Glance, who continued to coach James, is responsible for getting him to Wilmington for the Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational.

Harvey Glance and Kirani James
Harvey Glance and Kirani James(Harvey Glance)

