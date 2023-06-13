Foster Pantry accepting donations for Back to School Bash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Foster Pantry in Wilmington is accepting school supplies for its Back to School Bash from June 10 to July 22.

According to a pantry announcement, the shopping list includes: pens, pencils, colored pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, erasers, pencil boxes, paper, composition notebooks, folders, rulers, glue sticks and bookbags.

Jockey Being Family is sponsoring the bash, which benefits children in foster care and their caregivers.

The Back to School Bash itself will be on July 30 at Plaza on Princess at the Harrelson Center. Foster and adoptive children along with their families at the bash will receive school supplies, educational resources and and an opportunity to meet with other members of the community.

“This is a chance to celebrate, educate, and empower families with a fun-filled and informative event as they prepare to head back to school for the upcoming year,” said Foster Pantry Chair Stacy Pullen in an announcement.

You can visit the pantry at 20 N 4th St. Suite 450-D in Wilmington to drop off items for the bash during its hours each week Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Foster Pantry is also looking for groups to host donation drives and donation drop off sites, and anyone interested in registering a drop off site can do so online via this form. You can learn more about the drive on the Foster Pantry website.

