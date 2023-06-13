Senior Connect
Forever Family: Meet Chris and Tory
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment, we want you to meet an adorable little kid with big plans for his future and his older sister.

Chris is every bit as charming, polite, and intelligent as his wonderful sister, Tory. What do they want most of all? To be able to continue growing up together.

“I have a really good relationship with Tory,” Chris said. “She’s important because I’ve known her all my life and she’s been there for me, I’ve been there for her, and we’ve had pretty good moments together.”

Chris says he likes to read, play basketball and eat cookies

“Chris is very intelligent,” said Katie Leggett, Child Advocate. “He enjoys making other people smile. He’s very active.”

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or click here.

