First responders rescue mom, litter of puppies trapped under a building in Marion

Marion Fire Rescue
Marion Fire Rescue
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - After an early morning call to assist the Marion Police Department’s Animal Control Division, a Marion Fire Rescue team was able to successfully help some furry friends trapped under a building.

Shortly after 9 a.m., fire crews were asked to assist on an animal rescue call where they found a mother and her litter of puppies trapped under a building. Once on scene, fire rescue was able to safely remove all the puppies and their mother.

“We were glad to help,” said the Marion Fire Rescue. “As always, we are thankful for our public safety partnership with Marion Police Department.”

Marion Fire Rescue
Marion Fire Rescue

