First Alert Forecast: consistently summery temperatures, variable storm chances

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. Evening, Jun. 12, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Boom! After an afternoon of scattered heavy storms, a marginally drier breeze flow and slightly less dynamic upper atmosphere ought to keep storms more isolated Tuesday. Low rain chances - 10% - will contrast with high temperatures Tuesday. Expect readings to reach deep into the 80s to locally around 90.

Summery conditions stay in your First Alert Forecast through Father’s Day and next Monday’s Juneteenth holiday.

Details, including up-and-down rain odds, in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or customize your location and peek even farther ahead with a ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App.

While the Atlantic is tranquil, get a comprehensive look at your hurricane preparedness at wect.com/hurricane.

