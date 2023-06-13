Deputies, FBI following new leads, searching home of missing Robeson County woman

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County and the FBI have continued to follow leads in the investigation trying to find a Robeson County woman who has been missing for almost a decade, and on Tuesday their investigation led to searching her home.

Deputies and FBI special agents conducted a “state court-authorized” search of Sara Graham’s home. Graham was last seen on Feb. 4, 2015, leaving her home in Fairmont.

When she was first reported missing Sara’s family said she left for work and never arrived. Her van would later be discovered abandoned in a field along East McDonald Road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI conducting search in connection to 8-year-old missing person case

FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham (Source: FBI Charlotte)

“While most of the people we have interviewed have been cooperative, we believe someone very close to her isn’t telling us everything they know,” said Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “We have uncovered a lot of evidence, but still need that missing piece to bring Sara home.”

Officials said they haven’t been able to confirm the details about whether Graham actually left her house that morning to drive to work and that there could be details someone is withholding.

Autoplay Caption

“Deputies and special agents have interviewed hundreds of people and followed countless leads, but we will not stop. One of my priorities, when I was elected Sheriff of Robeson County, was to find our missing people and to solve our cold cases,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Many of the people who are working on Sara’s case have been working since day one to locate her. We are as focused as ever to find Sara and to bring her justice. I believe there are people in our community who have information that can help us. Please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100, the FBI Charlotte Office at 704-671-6100, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.