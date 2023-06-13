Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Deputies, FBI following new leads, searching home of missing Robeson County woman

FBI, Robeson County Sheriff's Office conduct new search of Sara Graham's house.
FBI, Robeson County Sheriff's Office conduct new search of Sara Graham's house.(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County and the FBI have continued to follow leads in the investigation trying to find a Robeson County woman who has been missing for almost a decade, and on Tuesday their investigation led to searching her home.

Deputies and FBI special agents conducted a “state court-authorized” search of Sara Graham’s home. Graham was last seen on Feb. 4, 2015, leaving her home in Fairmont.

When she was first reported missing Sara’s family said she left for work and never arrived. Her van would later be discovered abandoned in a field along East McDonald Road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, FBI conducting search in connection to 8-year-old missing person case

FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham
FBI Charlotte missing poster for Sara Graham(Source: FBI Charlotte)

“While most of the people we have interviewed have been cooperative, we believe someone very close to her isn’t telling us everything they know,” said Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in a statement. “We have uncovered a lot of evidence, but still need that missing piece to bring Sara home.”

Officials said they haven’t been able to confirm the details about whether Graham actually left her house that morning to drive to work and that there could be details someone is withholding.

Caption

“Deputies and special agents have interviewed hundreds of people and followed countless leads, but we will not stop. One of my priorities, when I was elected Sheriff of Robeson County, was to find our missing people and to solve our cold cases,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Many of the people who are working on Sara’s case have been working since day one to locate her. We are as focused as ever to find Sara and to bring her justice. I believe there are people in our community who have information that can help us. Please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100, the FBI Charlotte Office at 704-671-6100, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stabbing at Castle Hayne Hardee's
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly
Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Complaints and safety concerns grow around homeless community

Latest News

Wilmington Harbor could deepen from 42 to 47 feet.
US Army Corps Engineers Wilmington Department asks for public comment on Wilmington Harbor 403 enhancement project
Amy Brill Ward
Friends and family remember well-known first responder of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein in Wilmington to address officer shortage
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein visits Wilmington to address officer shortage
Wilmington Juneteenth Teach-In
African American community members speak at Juneteenth Teach-in at UNCW
Stabbing at Castle Hayne Hardee's
One injured, one arrested after stabbing at Hardee’s in Castle Hayne