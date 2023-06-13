Danny McPherson to be interim superintendent for Whiteville City Schools

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Danny McPherson has been chosen to serve as interim superintendent of Whiteville City Schools.

The WCS Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the decision at a meeting on Monday, June 12.

Per WCS, he served as superintendent for the district from 2001 to 2007 and is tentatively scheduled to serve in July and August while the board searches and conducts interviews for a non-interim superintendent.

The current superintendent, Marcus A. Whichard, is set to depart and begin a four-year term as superintendent for Wayne County Schools on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.