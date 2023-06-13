Senior Connect
Coast Guard rescues baby deer from Charleston Harbor

A Coast Guard crew training in the Charleston Harbor rescued a baby deer struggling to swim.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew jumped into action last week to make a rescue in the Charleston Harbor.

Officials said the crew heard about a baby deer struggling to swim and helped bring it to safety.

A Coast Guard crew training in the Charleston Harbor last week answered a call to resuce a baby...
A Coast Guard crew training in the Charleston Harbor last week answered a call to resuce a baby deer struggling to swim.(United States Coast Guard)

The crew was in the harbor on a training exercise at the time.

The fawn was handed over to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

