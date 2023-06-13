Wilmington hold panel on black literary societies at MLK Center on Thursday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington’s Commission on African-American History is hosting a guest panel to discuss black literary societies on Thursday, June 15, at noon at the MLK Center

The panel is part of the commission’s sixth and final installment of the 2023 Emancipation Proclamation Series.

Topics of black literary societies and the importance of advocating for excellence will start following the Juneteenth Committee of Wilmington’s urban hike, which starts at 10 a.m.

This event is free and lunch will be provided by the Juneteenth Committee.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.