Cape Fear Public Utility Authority proposed budget includes rate increase

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The proposed fiscal year 2024 budget for the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority includes a rate increase for customers, per a CFPUA announcement from Monday.

A public hearing on the budget is set for Wednesday, June 14.

The proposed budget is $112.9 million, $13.7 million more than last year’s budget.

The changes would result in an increase of $3.19 (3.6 percent) on the monthly water and sewer bill for the average residential customer.

“The rate increase is driven mainly by costs to replace CFPUA’s Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant (SSWWTP). SSWWTP was constructed more than 50 years ago, in 1972. Although it continues to meet regulations, SSWWTP is reaching the end of its useful life and must be replaced. The work will replace the existing 12 million gallons per day (MGD) treatment capacity with new infrastructure and modern treatment technology and provide an additional 4 MGD capacity for future growth for a total plant capacity of 16 MGD,” the CFPUA announcement states.

CFPUA says that about $7.3 million in engineering work is set to begin for the project in 2023, and it estimates the cost at $239 million for construction expected to start in late 2024 or early 2025.

A separate public hearing will be held at the same meeting for System Development Charges in the next fiscal year. These one-time fees are for new customers connecting to the system and not part of water and sewer services rates. The proposed increase would be from $2,230 water and $2,160 sewer in FY 2023 to $2,270 water and $3,290 sewer in FY 2024.

You can find the full meeting agenda and proposed budget on the CFPUA website. The meeting will be held in Rooms 138 and 139 of the New Hanover County Government Center at 230 Government Center Drive in Wilmington.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.