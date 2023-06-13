Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Cameron Art Museum chooses Heather Wilson as new executive director

Heather Wilson has been named interim executive director of the Cameron Art Museum
Heather Wilson has been named interim executive director of the Cameron Art Museum(Cameron Art Museum)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum’s current Interim Executive Director Heather Wilson has been chosen to serve as the new executive director, per a CAM announcement on Tuesday, June 13.

Wilson was chosen for the position following the retirement of Anne Brennan on March 31.

Cameron Art Museum Executive Director Anne Brennan to retire
Anne Brennan has announced her retirement from her position as the executive director of the...

“Wilson has been an integral part of the CAM leadership operations since 2006 when she was hired as a Development Officer and was promoted to Deputy Director in 2019. Wilson led the museum’s most recent strategic planning process and procured numerous grants for the CAM, including grants from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Institute of Museum and Library Services, and PNC Bank in support of the Boundless United States Colored Troops sculpture. She was the project director for the Boundless project, working closely with artist Stephen Hayes,” a CAM announcement states.

According to CAM, she led a needs assessment of the museum’s programming and led its diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts as deputy director.

“Wilson has authored numerous publications in support of CAM and has curated numerous projects over the years. Wilson holds a Master of Fine Arts from UNC-Wilmington, where she co-founded the nationally known literary journal, Ecotone. She received a BA from the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill, where she graduated with Highest Honors,” the announcement continues.

CAM Board of Trustees Chair Gregory C. Miller provided the following statement in the announcement:

“After an intensive search and review of a few well qualified candidates, our Search Committee was unanimous in selecting Ms. Wilson to lead the Cameron Art Museum into the future. Her vision, knowledge, expertise, and commitment to CAM and the Cape Fear Region assure us a level of continuity and progressive leadership moving forward.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carolina Beach Road (U.S. 421) near Myrtle Grove Road
One charged with DWI, road cleared after head-on collision on Carolina Beach Road
Amy Brill Ward
Member and well-known first responder of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue dies
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Randolph Miller and Tramel Howell
Two Bladen County men wanted for drug-related crimes
Jordan Barnes, 27, purchased his $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Beach...
Ocean Isle Beach man wins $100,000 from scratch-off

Latest News

The partnerships will allow the universities to keep student food pantry shelves stocked amid a...
Hiring event being held at all Harris Teeter locations Thursday
Oak Island
Oak Island to penalize beachgoers that don’t clean up holes, tents or equipment when leaving
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly
Community blood drives planned for southeastern North Carolina