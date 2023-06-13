Cameron Art Museum chooses Heather Wilson as new executive director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cameron Art Museum’s current Interim Executive Director Heather Wilson has been chosen to serve as the new executive director, per a CAM announcement on Tuesday, June 13.

Wilson was chosen for the position following the retirement of Anne Brennan on March 31.

“Wilson has been an integral part of the CAM leadership operations since 2006 when she was hired as a Development Officer and was promoted to Deputy Director in 2019. Wilson led the museum’s most recent strategic planning process and procured numerous grants for the CAM, including grants from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Institute of Museum and Library Services, and PNC Bank in support of the Boundless United States Colored Troops sculpture. She was the project director for the Boundless project, working closely with artist Stephen Hayes,” a CAM announcement states.

According to CAM, she led a needs assessment of the museum’s programming and led its diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts as deputy director.

“Wilson has authored numerous publications in support of CAM and has curated numerous projects over the years. Wilson holds a Master of Fine Arts from UNC-Wilmington, where she co-founded the nationally known literary journal, Ecotone. She received a BA from the University of North Carolina- Chapel Hill, where she graduated with Highest Honors,” the announcement continues.

CAM Board of Trustees Chair Gregory C. Miller provided the following statement in the announcement:

“After an intensive search and review of a few well qualified candidates, our Search Committee was unanimous in selecting Ms. Wilson to lead the Cameron Art Museum into the future. Her vision, knowledge, expertise, and commitment to CAM and the Cape Fear Region assure us a level of continuity and progressive leadership moving forward.”

