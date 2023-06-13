Brightmore of Wilmington: Best Senior Living by U.S. News

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Brightmore of Wilmington and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Brightmore of Wilmington, visit https://www.brightmoreofwilmington.com/

“The best measure of how we’re doing is determined by how happy and secure our residents and their loved ones are at our senior living communities,” said Cindy Stancil, Vice President of Operations for Liberty Senior Living. “Expressing their impressions and experiences by way of an anonymous survey guarantees honest feedback. We are very proud of the results.”

Five senior living communities and health centers owned and operated by Liberty Senior Living earned the designation of Best Senior Living by U.S. News for 2023-2024. The entities earned this for one, two, or three categories each. Three of these communities are right here in Wilmington.

The survey-based assessment was developed by U.S. News to assist older adults and their family members in researching senior living communities.

Survey data from more than 250,000 residents and their family members at almost 4,000 senior living communities nationwide were analyzed. The categories were independent living, assisted living, memory care* and continuing care retirement community (CCRC). Based on a final weighted score of a mandatory number of responses, the top-rated communities in each category were rated Best Senior Living. Only 43% of the submitted communities nationwide were selected.

Of the Liberty Senior Living campuses submitted for consideration, 100% were honored with a ‘Best’ designation.

The Liberty Senior Living communities, in Wilmington, earning this designation of excellence are:

Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC-Best Independent Living and Best CCRC

Bradley Creek Health Center of Carolina Bay at Autumn Hall in Wilmington, NC-Best Assisted Living

Kempton at Brightmore of Wilmington in Wilmington, NC-Best Assisted Living

“The surveys sought feedback on resident safety, caregiving, food and dining, management, staff and activities. These precisely reflect the areas of excellence to which Liberty Senior Living is committed. We are pleased and proud that our residents and their families recognize that we excel at making residents feel safe, well-cared for, and highly satisfied,” said Stancil.

(*not a licensed Dementia Care Unit)

Liberty Senior Living

Liberty Senior Living, LLC, is a division of Liberty Healthcare Management that specializes in senior living and retirement communities. Based in North Carolina and established in 1875, Liberty Healthcare Management is an experienced, family-owned company that has been assisting people to manage their healthcare and residential needs for almost 150 years. To learn more about Liberty Senior Living and the communities they offer, please visit www.LibertySeniorLiving.com .