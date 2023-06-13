Boil water advisory issued for parts of Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County announced a boil water advisory for several parts of the county on Tuesday afternoon, June 13.

Per the county, contractors bored into a water line in Columbus County Water and Sewer District III, and staff are working to repair service.

Affected areas include all customers in: Bright’s Creek Lane, Inman Lake Road, Timber Cove Drive, Hemlock Drive, Cypress Court, Juniper Court, Magnolia Court, Candlewood Lane, Margaret Inman Road, Lee Avenue, A O Inman Lane, Pine Lane, Golf Course Road, Brown Maultsby Road, Sherwood Road, Woodland Road, Sandlewood Road, Country Club Road, and Campground Road.

“Due to local contractors reversing the flow of water throughout the system, customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water. Customers that experience problems with discolored water will need to contact the afterhours telephone number, 910-770-2158, to report concerns. Staff will be working diligently to monitor potential issues that may arise,” a county announcement states.

The county expects the system to be clear within the next 24 hours and recommends boiling any water used for consumption until the issues are resolved.

