Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle accident

Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died at age 71.(Source: Spectrum News Albany via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the television series “Everwood” and in the 1979 movie “Hair,” died after a motorcycle accident, according to his longtime agent. He was 71.

Williams’ agent, Barry McPherson, says the actor died Monday night after the accident in Vermont. He told People magazine that Williams was making a turn when a car cut him off.

The 71-year-old actor’s long-standing career dates back to 1975 when he made his film debut in the thriller “Deadly Hero.” In 1979, Williams starred as George Berger in the film “Hair,” based on the Broadway musical. It was a role that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination.

Williams’ career extended over decades with more than 120 credits to his name. He appeared in such movies as “Once Upon a Time in America” and “The Deep End of the Ocean.” His TV credits include “White Collar,” “Blue Bloods” and “Chicago Fire.”

He was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, in 1951.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Amy Brill Ward
Member and well-known first responder of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue dies
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on N. 6th St.
Man held under no bond after being charged with fatal stabbing at 6th Street
Carolina Beach Road (U.S. 421) near Myrtle Grove Road
One charged with DWI, road cleared after head-on collision on Carolina Beach Road
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
American Red Cross volunteers show residents how to prepare for a storm.
Leland residents learn about hurricane, storm preparedness

Latest News

Oak Island
Oak Island to penalize beachgoers that don’t clean up holes, tents or equipment when leaving
Harvey Glance
Harvey Glance, celebrity guest at Willie Stargell Celebrity Invitational, dies unexpectedly
Sexual abuse survivors react to settlement agreement with New Hanover County Schools
Oak Island to penalize beachgoers that don’t clean up holes, tents or equipment when leaving