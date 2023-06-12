Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Woman shot 11 times, including in head, miraculously expected to survive

A woman in Florida is miraculously expected to survive after she was shot 11 times on Sunday, deputies said. (Source: WFTS)
By JJ Burton, WFTS
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Fla. (WFTS) – A woman in Florida is miraculously expected to survive after she was shot 11 times on Sunday, deputies said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in Seminole around 1:30 a.m., where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Chief Deputy Paul Halle said a woman who lived at the home was shot 11 times in multiple places, including her head.

She was able to run to a neighbor for help, who then called 911.

“It’s amazing. You think of somebody who’s been shot that many times that is still able to walk out of house, walk across the street to the neighbor and tell him what happened,” Halle said.

Deputies identified the suspected shooter as 65-year-old Wayne Lovell Dew. Halle said Dew and the victim are related but did not elaborate.

When deputies arrived, the victim was able to communicate that Dew was still in the house with several guns and rifles, Halle said. She was then rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

A standoff then ensued for nearly 10 hours between Dew and deputies. Once first responders were finally inside the home, they found Dew with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Halle said.

Dew was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It’s sad. It’s a sad situation,” Halle said.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brill Ward
Member and well-known first responder of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue dies
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on N. 6th St.
Wilmington police: Fatal stabbing victim was also victim in earlier Colwell Avenue shooting
American Red Cross volunteers show residents how to prepare for a storm.
Leland residents learn about hurricane, storm preparedness
Southport Fire Department responds to Bird Island fire
Southport Fire Department responds to bonfire near Bird Island
Deputy Lopez and K9 Oti
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy and K9 arrest fleeing suspect

Latest News

Oak Island
Oak Island to penalize beachgoers that don’t clean up holes, tents or equipment when leaving
Police get uneasy when they see a strange streak in the sky followed by reports of "non-human"...
WATCH: Las Vegas police respond to reports of aliens in a backyard
The New Hanover NCWorks Career Center
NCWorks to host career fairs with Novant Health
A Colorado mom was arrested in connection with the death of her 2-month-old baby boy.
2-month-old baby dies; mother arrested in Colorado
Town of Oak Island to penalize beachgoers that fail to fill in holes, remove tents and equipment when leaving