Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park celebrates 30th anniversary with limited reopening dates this fall

The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the...
The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the classic story of the “Wizard of Oz.”(Curtis Brown Photography)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) - Take a trip over the rainbow this fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz Festival.

Follow the yellow brick road to Beech Mountain in North Carolina and take part in one of the largest “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” events at the Land of Oz.

The special anniversary event will take place Sept. 8-10, 15-17 and 22-24. Tickets for the Autumn at Oz Festival at Land of Oz them park go on sale Friday.

The Land of Oz was a fully functioning theme park created in 1970. The park was rebuilt under new management in 1975 after a fire was set to the Emerald City and closed in the fall of 1980.

The park features a scale replica of Auntie Em’s house, a witch’s castle and other whimsical Oz oddities found along the yellow brick road, paved with 44,000 bricks.

According to the park’s website, original employees reunited in 1988, which sparked yearly re-openings that has since become known as the Autumn at Oz Festival.

The festival includes an immersive theatrical experience where guests are engulfed in the classic story of the “Wizard of Oz.”

In addition to several live performances, the event features standard festival attractions such as arts and crafts, memorabilia and food vendors.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Brill Ward
Member and well-known first responder of Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire Rescue dies
The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on N. 6th St.
Wilmington police: Fatal stabbing victim was also victim in earlier Colwell Avenue shooting
American Red Cross volunteers show residents how to prepare for a storm.
Leland residents learn about hurricane, storm preparedness
Southport Fire Department responds to Bird Island fire
Southport Fire Department responds to bonfire near Bird Island
Deputy Lopez and K9 Oti
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy and K9 arrest fleeing suspect

Latest News

Police say it appears the incidents happened during a so-called "pop up" party that was...
Several people hurt in violence in Syracuse, New York
Deputies were able to turn the turtle over to Sunset Beach Turtle Watch, but it succumbed to...
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office asking boaters to slow down, stay aware of sea life after increased number of incidents
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump and his allies escalate attacks on criminal case as history-making court appearance approaches
Cape Fear Community College Wilson Center
Celtic Thunder to bring new show to the Wilson Center
A law enforcement official walks the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Houston.
Six people shot in parking lot outside Houston club, police say