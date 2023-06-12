Vote on name for N.C. Zoo’s baby giraffe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s your chance to help name one of the newest additions at the North Carolina Zoo.

A poll now is open to help name the zoo’s baby male calf.

“The public naming poll for our giraffe calf is officially open! Follow the link to cast your vote for your favorite name,” a Facebook post states. “The poll closes Monday, June 19, at 4 pm, and the name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21, which is also World Giraffe Day!”

You can vote at https://forms.gle/ZKSq2mAUJERTvrLP9.

The name options are:

Fenn: After the founders of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, Julian and Stephanie Fennessey.

Nelson: After the famous leader Nelson Mandela.

Mosi: African name used for “first born son.”

Jackson: “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack.

Tamu: Swahili for “sweet” since he was born on World Bee Day, and bees make sweet honey.

Bongani: This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.