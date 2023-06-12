Senior Connect
Several crews help extinguish Sunday night mobile home fire in Elizabethtown

The Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with crews from the surrounding area, responded to a double-wide mobile home fire on DeWitt Gooden Road.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, the Elizabethtown Fire Department, along with crews from the surrounding area, responded to a double-wide mobile home fire on DeWitt Gooden Road.

According to an announcement from the fire department, crews from Clarkton Fire Department, Dublin Volunteer Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department and Bladen County Emergency Services responded to the scene.

“Engine-552 with staff from “A” Shift and volunteers as well as Enigine-553 arrived minutes later to find a double-wide mobile home with heavy fire conditions affecting just over 40% of the structure. Members quickly deployed hand-lines and began attacking the fire and conducting search operations for any potential victims. The home was found to be unoccupied,” EFD states in its release.

The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes, but crews remained on scene for two and half hours as crews looked through several construction obstacles for any potential fires. Those searches were negative.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

“We would like to thank all of our members and Mutual aid for your assistance last night. Additional thanks to Bladenboro Fire Department for your response with your air truck to assist with SCBA bottle refilling and Town of White Lake Fire Department for standing by to cover our district while we worked the fire,” EFD adds.

The fire remains under investigation at this time.

