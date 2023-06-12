Senior Connect
Rocky Point man charged with indecent liberties with a child

Jose Luis Rios Garcia
Jose Luis Rios Garcia(Pender County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jose Luis Rios Garcia on Monday, June 12.

Per the PCSO, the 38-year-old Rocky Point resident has been charged with two counts of both felony indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor sexual battery.

The PCSO says that he is accused of crimes against a 14-year-old girl, who told her parents about what happened.

He was given a $65,000 secured bond and his first appearance was on Monday.

“The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office is asking for any members of the public who may have information concerning Garcia, this offense or other offenses to contact Detective-Sergeant Steve Clinard at 910-259-1437,” a PCSO announcement states.

