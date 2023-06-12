Pender County Faith and Food Coalition receives $25,000 grant

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Faith and Food Coalition has received a $25,000 grant to help give fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers to community members in need.

The Creating New Economies Fund grant came from the Conservation Fund’s Resourceful Communities program.

“The Resourceful Communities Faith and Food Coalition grant will allow the Pender County Faith and Food Coalition partners to ensure that all Pender County residents have access to fresh, nutritious, locally sourced food. Proper nutrition helps keep our seniors healthy, our students ready to learn, and our workforce strong. This grant also supports our rural farming economy and reduces the carbon footprint of food transportation.” said Pepper Hill with Pender County Christian Services.

Partners in the coalition include PCCS, Share the Table, Willard Outreach Organization, St James Pentecostal Church, Westview MEthodist Church and Burgaw United Methodist Church.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.