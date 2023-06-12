Senior Connect
One charged with DWI, road cleared after head-on collision on Carolina Beach Road

Carolina Beach Road (U.S. 421) near Myrtle Grove Road
By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was arrested and charged with a DWI after a collision on Carolina Beach Road near Myrtle Grove Road on Monday afternoon, June 12.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, two cars were involved in the head-on collision.

Neither driver had life-threatening injuries, but the driver who wasn’t arrested was taken to the hospital.

