One charged with DWI, road cleared after head-on collision on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was arrested and charged with a DWI after a collision on Carolina Beach Road near Myrtle Grove Road on Monday afternoon, June 12.

According to NC State Highway Patrol, two cars were involved in the head-on collision.

Neither driver had life-threatening injuries, but the driver who wasn’t arrested was taken to the hospital.

