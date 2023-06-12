Ocean Isle Beach man wins $100,000 from scratch-off

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Jordan Barnes from Ocean Isle Beach won $100,000 from a scratch-off last week.

“Barnes, a 27-year-old contractor, purchased his $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from Minuteman Food Mart on Beach Drive Southwest in Ocean Isle Beach,” states a NC Education Lottery release.

The NCEL announced the win on Monday, June 12.

“I’m still kind of living in the moment,” he said.

Per the NCEL, he collected his prize at the lottery headquarters on Friday, June 9, and took home $71,259 after tax.

“My favorite baseball team is the Red Sox so it would definitely be fun to go back to Boston to see them play,” he said. “I also love the Tar Heels and would love to go to a UNC Duke game.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.