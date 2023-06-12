Oak Island to penalize beachgoers that don’t clean up holes, tents or equipment when leaving

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Oak Island released a statement on Friday, June 9, reminding beachgoers to fill in holes and remove equipment when they leave the area.

“An unattended tent or canopy can easily be taken by the wind and cause damage to property, or serious injury to humans and wildlife, such as nesting sea turtles. Even if a canopy has the fabric removed, the bare frame can still be difficult to see at night and create a tripping hazard for humans and wildlife,” the town states in a release.

Additionally, those spending time on the beach are asked to fill in any holes before they leave. As holes can fill with water and/or collapse, forgetting to fill them back in can lead to potentially fatal injuries from crushing, suffocation or drowning.

“BOTH beach equipment and holes can present a serious COLLISION hazard during nighttime emergency response from the Oak Island Police Department, the Oak Island Fire Department, Oak Island Water Rescue, or other emergency services,” the town continues. “The Town of Oak Island wants all residents and visitors to have a fun and safe summer, but being safe also means being responsible. If holes or equipment are left unattended, then no one is using them for fun anyway; so they are simply becoming a hazard to those around them.”

To address these issues, the town will begin to penalize beachgoers who do not follow these rules.

“Moving forward, FINES will be issued as directed under the Town Ordinances, starting as a civil penalty of $100.00 for the first violation, $200.00 for the second violation, and escalating to a criminal offense after the second violation or at the officer’s discretion. Each day that someone is in violation will constitute a new and separate offense,” the release states.

For more information about Oak Island beach rules, please visit the town’s website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.