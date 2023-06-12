NCWorks to host career fairs with Novant Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NCWorks is set to host job fairs with Novant Health this week in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender counties.

Each event with take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The NCWorks Career Center in Brunswick County will host an event on Monday, Novant Health Pender Medical Center will host a fair on Wednesday, and the NCWorks center in New Hanover County will host an event on Thursday.

Opportunities with Novant Health include clinical, non-clinical, professional and corporate positions, according to NCWorks.

“Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 251-5777 (Wilmington),” a NCWorks announcement states.

You can also apply for job opportunities online on the NCWorks website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.