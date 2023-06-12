Make way for sirens: Local first responders asking drivers to move over

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It sounds simple: if you see an emergency vehicle, you get over.

Not everyone, however, knows what to do when a fire truck needs to get through traffic or when a police officer performs a traffic stop, and first responders say that’s putting lives at risk.

First responders receive thousands of calls a day, and getting to a scene quickly and safely could be the difference between life and death.

“In our world, we count things in seconds, not in minutes. What we look for is being able to get there as quick as we can,” Chief Allan Griffin with the Carolina Beach Fire Department says.

There is a growing problem preventing first responders from responding quickly: drivers failing to yield.

“They don’t even know we’re back there until we’re like right up on them and really having to put the siren on,” Griffin adds.

Holding up emergency crews can put lives at risk, and not giving them room to operate can create an emergency of its own.

Just last month, tow truck driver John Bennette was hit while working along U.S. 17.

“Thankfully he’s okay and recovering but that could have been a totally different story and it would have just taken the driver one extra second to either move over or slow down be a little bit more aware,” Officer Biss Kistler with the Traffic Unit for the Wilmington Police Department says.

First responders are sounding the alarm for drivers to pay attention. They said its simple: move over and give them room when on the side of the road or pull over to the right when they need to get by.

“Even if you’re in the oncoming lane, move over a little bit and give us room because the cars trying to pull over may not be able to get all the way over, so we may have to take over the majority of the road,” Griffin explains.

Unfortunately, hearing the siren of an emergency vehicle may be getting harder.

“They’re trying to make cars more sound proof, which means it blocks out the ambient noises around,” says Captain Eric Mcdade with the Carolina Beach Fire Department.

This leaves many departments across the country using two sirens simultaneously and utilizing new technology.

“It actually creates a really low frequency with the siren and creates a vibration that people can feel,” Griffin says.

While emergency crews are doing everything they can to raise awareness, they say ultimately keeping them safe comes down those they share the road with.

In North Carolina, moving over or switching lanes is the law if an emergency vehicle is stopped on the shoulder with lights flashing. Not doing so not only puts their safety in jeopardy, but may also cost you a $250 ticket.

